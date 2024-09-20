Levi's opens new “immersive store” in London's Knightsbridge

Denim and lifestyle brand Levi’s has opened a new immersive store in London's Knightsbridge Estate to deepen its direct-to-consumer strategy “by offering a curated head-to-toe experience”.

The new 3,229 square foot store at 61 Brompton Road has been designed to “redefine denim retail” by offering an elevated retail experience while reinforcing the brand’s direct-to-consumer strategy and focus on head-to-toe denim lifestyle dressing.

Levi’s Brompton Road store Credits: Levi’s

Lucia Marcuzzo, managing director of Europe at Levi Strauss & Co., said in a statement: “Our new Knightsbridge store embeds the Levi’s brand at the centre of another iconic London neighbourhood, affirming our position as a denim lifestyle leader and a major direct-to-consumer retailer in UK and Europe.

“As London continues to drive trends and commercial growth for the European region, we remain committed to investing in the capital city and beyond to unlock further opportunities for consumers. We look forward to welcoming local and international shoppers and showcasing our elevated offering that combines best-in-class retail, exclusive designs and beloved wardrobe staples, which inspire our fans to live in Levi’s every day.”

Levi’s Brompton Road store Credits: Levi’s

The new two-storey store features a prominent glass façade and celebrates local craftmanship by offering unique Trucker jackets designed by Levi’s in-store tailors from locations across the UK and Ireland, including Battersea, St Pancras, Manchester, Birmingham, and Kildare. It also features its denim lifestyle collection, from its 501 jeans to a broader selection of dresses, shirts, and accessories.

In addition, for the first time, the store also offers a new ‘ship to home’ service, allowing shoppers to ship their orders right to their doorstep, appealing to local residents and tourists alike.

Levi’s has 70 stores across the UK, over 10 of which are in London, with the denim brand adding that its new Knightsbridge location “enhances Levi’s visibility and underscores the brand’s commitment to the city’s role as a global fashion and cultural hub”.

Levi’s Brompton Road store Credits: Levi’s