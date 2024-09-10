Lidl to open London Fashion Week pop-up

Value supermarket Lidl is celebrating its viral collaboration with accessories designer Nikolas Bentel with its first-ever pop-up during London Fashion Week.

The ‘Patisserie Lidl’ pop-up will open its doors at 55A Dean Street in London from September 13 to 14, with a concept that pays homage to the supermarket’s bakery and its viral Lidl x Nikolas Bentel luxury ‘Croissant Handbag,’ which sold out in 2 minutes.

Lidl x Nikolas Bentel luxury ‘Croissant Handbag’ Credits: Lidl

The pop-up follows public demand for more limited-edition leather croissant bags, which mimic a paper package containing a croissant-shaped coin purse and features a shopping trolley token with the Lidl logo engraved.

The LFW pop-up will offer sweet pastry treats and a limited number of Croissant Handbags for just 50 pounds.

Commenting on his collaboration with Lidl, Nikolas Bentel, founder of Nikolas Bentel Studios, said in a statement: “I’ve always believed that design should take the mundane and make it memorable. Working with a brand like Lidl for our first UK partnership, that is so well-known for its witty and humorous relationship with its customers, was a no-brainer.

“Throughout the creative process, we looked at tying together the cult-status bakery item from Lidl, with our love of celebrating the norm – this gave us an opportunity to think deeply and create something truly unique.”

Joanna Gomer, marketing director at Lidl, added: “We know our bakery has cult status and our merch drops have flown off the shelves over the last few years and now with this launch, we are set to make waves in the high fashion world.

“Nik has completely transformed our most coveted Lidl Bakery item into an exceptional high quality fashion piece, and we can’t wait to watch the Lidl Croissant Bag be the newest, most unexpected item to take the world of luxury fashion by storm.”