Lifestyle to expand retail, add more private labels

Lifestyle, a part of the Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate The Landmark Group, plans to expand its footprint by adding 10 more stores in India. The brands, which has nine private labels plans to launch new categories under these private labels. The brand recently made omni-channel presence to make a stronger reach to its consumer. With features like ‘Click & Collect’ and ‘In-store Endless Aisle’, Lifestyle is offering an omni-channel experience to its customers. The ‘Click & Collect’ feature allows customers to order online and collect merchandise from a Lifestyle store of their choice. ‘In-store Endless Aisle’ helps customers find missing in-store sizes on the e-commerce channel.

Lifestyle’s focus areas for FY 19-20 will include enhancing its omni-channel capability, providing an upgraded seamless shopping experience to the customers and ensuring smooth technology to make online shopping more comfortable for the customers. It will also focus on enhancing the in-store facilities and spreading the facility to more outlets. While South India is the biggest market for Lifestyle, North is also growing well, followed by West and East. NCR region followed by Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai contribute a large part of sales.

Apart from this, the brand is upgrading its in-store ambience. The fashion retailer has added features such as ‘Self-Checkout Kiosk’, ‘Mobile POS’ and ‘Fitting Room Assistance’ to augment its in-store experience.