Lindex pilots second-hand clothing scheme

Swedish retailer Lindex is piloting a new circular business model to launch second-hand clothing.

In the pilot, Lindex has launched a take-back programme for its baby and kids outerwear where customers can send old items and receive a reward. The collected pieces will then be sold in a few selected Lindex stores in Sweden.

Lindex also added that it will explore a new circular approach connected to its existing in-store textile collection. In collaboration with a local partner in Norway, selected womenswear pieces that has been handed in by customers will be sold in the newest Lindex store in Oslo Byporten. The curated second hand will feature long time favourites from the Lindex collections and design collaborations.

The retailer said that the scheme will provide it with “valuable insights” on how to scale the business model and how to improve in designing the assortment for longevity.

Anna-Karin Dahlberg, head of sustainability at Lindex, said in a statement: “The climate will not wait and one of the most important things we need to do for our future is to save natural resources by prolonging the lifetime of products. Today, a lot of clothes spend the majority of its lifetime hanging in a closet without being used. At Lindex, we want to encourage and make it easier for our customers to be part of the change.

“With our second hand, we can give our customers both the possibility to hand in clothes that are not being used anymore and the opportunity to buy preloved pieces. It is a circular business model that prolongs the lifetime of our clothes and sharpens our total offer to meet our customers’ needs, today and tomorrow. A win-win for our customer and for the climate.”