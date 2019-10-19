Lingerie brand Clovia diversifies product basket with active wear

Clovia a lingerie brand owned by Purple Panda Fashions has launched a range of active wear with moisture-wicking properties. The new collection includes workout pants with a high waistband to support tummy and sports bras. After tapping a large chunk of the online lingerie market in India, Clovia is now looking make a mark in the active wear segment with new offerings. With portfolio expansion, Clovia has been growing at 100 per cent every quarter and currently ships over 6,00,000 units monthly.

Maternity wear is also in the offing. Clovia is looking at the women’s apparel market for growth. Along with the expansion of its product portfolio, the company has also planned retail expansion across India. Clovia currently has around 15 exclusive stores and is also available in around 250 multi-brand outlets and shop-in-shops. Clovia will open another 15 exclusive brand outlets this year coupled with an additional 200 touch points in multi-brand outlets and shop-in-shops. Plans are on to expand its footprint across the country, both through offline stores and by strengthening its presence on the online platform Offline now accounts for around 15 per cent to 20 per cent of its total sales while the balance 80 per cent happens online.