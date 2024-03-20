LK Bennett launches on M&S.com

British retailer Marks & Spencer has added premium womenswear brand LK Bennett to its roster on its ‘Brands at M&S’ online platform.

LK Bennett launches at M&S with its spring/summer 2024 collection, including some of the brand’s bestselling items, from casual daywear to eventwear, such as jumpsuits, dresses, trousers and blazers, as well as shoes and bags.

Darren Topp, chief executive at LK Bennett, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be launching LK Bennett with M&S, one of the leaders of the British retail landscape, and are in great company as one of their many premium third-party brand partners.

“We look forward to working with M&S and offering their customers another way to shop with us.”

The launch means that M&S now offers more than 90 curated brands on its third-party brand platform. It recently added sportswear brands Puma and Reebok, as well as London-based womenswear brand Ro&Zo, and expanded its offering with lingerie brand Pour Moi to include swimwear.

Nishi Mahajan, director of third-party brands at M&S, added: “We’re delighted to welcome LK Bennett to our ‘Brands at M&S’ platform – which is now home to over 90 carefully curated partners.

“Their spring/summer 24 collection builds on our premium branded product offer, whilst complementing and completing the strength we hold in our core womenswear range.”