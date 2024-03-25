LN-CC re-opens London store with refreshed vision

Premium independent LN-CC has reopened its east London store, located at 18-24 Shacklewell Lane, for the first time since the pandemic with a refreshed vision rooted in visual storytelling aimed at redefining retail as an experiential shopping experience.

LN-CC partnered with British set designer Gary Card, who first collaborated on the space when it launched in 2010, to design an immersive space to house its unique curation of luxury fashion and streetwear, alongside emerging talent and sustainable innovators, as well as music, home and lifestyle products.

Card took small cues from the original retail store, while innovating with a refreshed lens and exploring the interplay between texture, colour and materials within newly imagined rooms.

LN-CC store Credits: LN-CC

This includes the LN-CC tunnel coming above ground for the first time, juxtaposed against lilacs in the main fashion room ‘Callisto’, dedicated to spotlighting and celebrating collections. While ‘L8te’ is the evolution of the legendary club space and transformed into a multipurpose space fitted with removable fixtures and a customisable lighting system built into the walls to host brand launches, activations and takeovers, and events.

The space has been designed to showcase a mix of catwalk and contemporary pieces, underpinned by a mix of luxury fashion and streetwear brands, such as Bottega Veneta, Prada, Moncler, Margiela, The Row, and Rick Owens, alongside exclusive products from Our Legacy, Isa Boulder, Too Hot Vintage, Myco and Antenne Books.

LN-CC store Credits: LN-CC

Cristian Musardo, chief executive at LN-CC, said in a statement: “LN-CC sets itself apart from other luxury retailers by offering a unique, highly curated assortment mixing the most innovative and risk-taking products from world-renowned brands while unearthing new ones. Not afraid of mixing high and low, the underground and the mainstream, the past and the future of fashion.

“This space exemplifies that. We are doubling down on being a platform for global brands looking for a true partner offering a distinctive retail environment, while acting as a differentiated communication platform to create, produce and amplify brand and product stories.”

LN-CC store Credits: LN-CC

LN-CC store Credits: LN-CC

LN-CC store Credits: LN-CC

LN-CC store Credits: LN-CC

LN-CC store Credits: LN-CC

LN-CC store Credits: LN-CC