Loewe expands summer 2026 retail strategy with 15 new resort stores and pop-ups

Madrid – As temperatures rise, tourists flock from their homes to more exciting summer destinations. Fashion houses are keen to keep up with their audience, moving their operations to these seasonal hotspots. The Spanish house Loewe has once again launched its own offensive in this commitment to seasonal retail.

The brand is not only repeating but also elevating its strategy from the previous summer 2025 season. Last year, the Spanish firm announced up to 12 temporary seasonal stores. For this new summer 2026 campaign, Loewe has confirmed 15 resort stores and pop-ups will open during the summer. These seasonal spaces have already launched in some of the main Mediterranean tourist destinations. They serve to bring a curated selection of the brand's items to visiting tourists. They also reinforce the year-round operations of Loewe's permanent stores in strategically important tourist locations, such as Marbella in Spain, and Forte dei Marmi and Cernobbio in Italy.

Loewe's resort store in Saint-Tropez, France. Credits: Loewe.

As a result of this strategy, Italy emerges as one of the key countries for Loewe's summer 2026 campaign. The brand will operate a total of five stores in some of the country's main summer tourist spots. These include its two permanent stores in Forte dei Marmi and Cernobbio, and three seasonal stores in Capri, Portofino and Porto Cervo, which will remain open until October. Regarding the seasonal pop-ups and resort stores outside of Italy, Loewe will open summer boutiques along the Mediterranean. Locations include Saint-Tropez and Cannes in France; Ibiza and Formentera in Spain; Bodrum in Turkey; Limassol in Cyprus; and Mykonos in Greece. This totals 15 temporary stores, adding to the permanent network of boutiques in tourist areas. Loewe has also confirmed that a new store will open “soon” in Palma de Mallorca.

Immersive atmosphere in harmony with the surroundings

Loewe emphasizes that while its stores share stylistic and visual codes, each one, especially the seasonal locations, is uniquely designed. They are created to build an immersive atmosphere that is adjusted to its own environment. This spatial uniqueness is shaped by the choice of materials and the colour palette selected for each space. As a distinctive element of this campaign, striking artichoke-shaped sculptures have been incorporated into the stores. This aligns with the imagery the brand has adopted under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson. The new creative directors, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, are successfully imbuing this language and these codes with new meaning. For example, the tiles that continue to cover the walls and interiors of Loewe's stores are now inextricably linked to the humid, poolside aesthetic. This look is attractive, cheerful, sensual and “playful”, which the duo has begun to identify with their new Loewe.

Loewe's resort store in Formentera, Spain. Credits: Loewe.

Loewe's resort store in Mykonos, Greece. Credits: Loewe.

Loewe's resort store in Cernobbio, Italy. Credits: Loewe.

“Although united by a shared visual identity and a deep dedication to craftsmanship, each store also establishes a dialogue with its surrounding environment,” emphasizes the management at Loewe. This aspect is especially realised in spaces such as Cannes, where “muted green tones and bougainvillea evoke the colour palette of the French Riviera”; while in Portofino, “tile compositions in pink, green and silver tones allude to the facades of the Ligurian port”; in Formentera, “a more relaxed Balearic spirit is captured through natural textures and playful seasonal elements”; or in Cernobbio, “a curated selection of artworks and furniture creates a more serene, gallery-like atmosphere, inspired by the levitating stillness of Lake Como”.

“In each store, Loewe's sensibility unfolds through tactile surfaces, handmade ceramic tiles and artisanal textures. The vibrant ceramic walls, a recurring motif in the house's spaces, coexist with a curated selection of furniture, handcrafted objects and playful details that evoke the unique atmosphere of each destination.” Elements such as “Loewe's characteristic artichoke motifs” dominate a series of “selected locations, while marble, oak and brass, gleaming under the Mediterranean light, shape environments that are both intimate and immersive”.

Curated selection of clothing and accessories

The core offering in each Loewe store will feature a curated selection of clothing and accessories for both men and women throughout the season. The range includes ready-to-wear pieces; bags; footwear; sunglasses; swimwear; and small leather goods. These items are from Loewe's spring/summer 2026 prêt-à-porter collections, the first designed by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. This collection will be complemented by designs from Loewe's seasonal “Paula’s Ibiza” capsule collection. It will also include pieces from the autumn/winter 2026 pre-collection, also designed by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.

Loewe's resort store in Porto Cervo, Italy. Credits: Loewe.