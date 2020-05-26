Lone Design Club launches shoppable window

London Design Club, the retail disrupter championing independent designers, has launched a shoppable window on South Molton Street in London as it looks to bridge the gap between the physical and digital with the use of QR codes.

The “Phygital” store is the London Design Club’s latest innovation in retail in partnership with South Molton Street, Kenningham Retail and City of London Corporation, and will share a curated collection of their best independent designers across the fashion, beauty and lifestyle sectors with a fully interactive window display that allows consumers to browse whilst socially distancing.

Customers will be able to connect via the shoppable window using QR Codes to shop items, as well as sign up to events and activities including 1-to-1 personal shopping experiences, workshops, beauty events and tutorials.

Lone Design Club chief executive, Rebecca Morter, said in a statement: “Even before the Covid-19 crisis, the landscape of the physical high street has been in a state of flux for some time. With a high number of store closures, more empty units on the high street than ever before and young designers struggling to pay rents and high rates, change needed to come. Importantly, landlords needed to open their eyes to new ways of working.

“We are delighted to be working with South Molton Street to help drive this change and see this new format combining well with our existing pop-up model once it’s possible to re-open. Creating a powerhouse formula, which adds excitement to our short-term, immersive retail experiences with the focus on storytelling, sustainability and ethics whilst pushing the boundaries of creativity. Here comes the new normal.”

The Lone Design Club currently has a number of independent brands on its website including womenswear labels Georgina Hardinge, Judy Wu, Birdsong, and Sabinna, and jewellery brands Pyla, Amadeus, and Tiana Jewel.

Image: courtesy of Lone Design Club