Longchamp opens pop-up at Harrods with exclusive lines

French luxury brand Longchamp has opened a pop-up at department store Harrods in London, featuring two exclusive bags and a specially curated ready-to-wear capsule selected by creative director Sophie Delafontaine.

The pop-up will run until January 25, and Longchamp has transformed Harrods’ Crescent Windows space (beside door six on the ground floor) with a floor-to-ceiling design in the French brand’s striking vert lumière colour.

Described as Longchamp’s “home-away-from-home,” the design concept includes traditional Haussmann-style mouldings, vintage-style furniture, and decorative household ‘objets’ presented in the brand’s eye-catching Pantone 367C green.

Highlights from the pop-up include two exclusive and limited-edition bags to Harrods, including 10 pieces of the ‘Epure Mini Bucket’ bag and 25 pieces of the ‘Le Pilage XS’ bag, both in Longchamp’s vert lumière colour.

Longchamp x Harrods Epure Mini Bucket bag Credits: Longchamp

Alongside Longchamp’s handbags and accessories, the pop-up will also carry the brand’s ready-to-wear collection for the first time at Harrods.

Commenting on the opening, Hector Cassegrain, managing director of UK and Ireland at Longchamp, said in a statement: “We are delighted to elevate Longchamp’s relationship with long-term partner Harrods to the next level in 2024 with an exclusive pop-up concept and special edition bags.

“It is a brilliant opportunity to bring our Parisian creative vision and brand identity to the global city of London.”