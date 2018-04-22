Los Angeles label Rails to open store in London

Contemporary brand Rails just announced expansion plans for the West Coast label. Founder Jeff Abrams seems to be looking to Europe to extend the brand's retail footprint.

Currently the label is known for its ready-to-wear including women's, men's, and children's. The collections consist of modern, classic pieces that are sleek and sophisticated. The brand is sold at international retailers and worn by both celebrities and tastemakers. Since the emerging label's popularity, Abrams has been working on expanding the brand's exposure. "We’re always trying to identify places where we have room for growth," he told WWD in regards to the upcoming London store. Although there is no set date or location, it seems that Abrams has confirmed Rails will be opening a permanent location in Europe.

Rails first started in 2008 as a small label in Los Angeles. As the brand has grown into a full-fledged label, it has evolved into an international lifestyle brand. The collection includes casual, Southern California-influenced pieces using premium quality fabrics. The label currently retails at Harvey Nichols, Saks Fifth Avenue, and more.