Luca Faloni to open new London and Zurich flagship

Premium Italian direct-to-consumer menswear brand Luca Faloni is continuing its retail expansion with two new flagship stores in London and Zurich, Switzerland.

In a statement, Luca Faloni said it has secured a new 4,500 square foot unit on the King’s Road in Chelsea, London, while in Zurich, it has signed a lease for a two-storey townhouse in the renowned historic Storchen Quartier of the city.

The London flagship will open this autumn, with the Zurich store will follow in early 2024. They will add to its retail locations in Milan, New York, Miami, Munich, and Stockholm.

Each store will be designed to pay homage to the brand's roots and mission to offer accessible artisanal craftsmanship by encapsulating a community feel with an aperitivo bar and lounge to create a “home-from-home atmosphere”.

Luca Faloni, designer and founder of the brand, said: “Chelsea is a major shopping destination and an important hub for the local community and international tourists in London, we look forward to launching our flagship store on the iconic Kings Road.

“Zurich instead will help us strengthen our presence in Central Europe. Our product range matches the Swiss appreciation for high quality and will accompany local customers and tourists in style for their alpine and other leisure retreats.”