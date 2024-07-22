LuisaViaRoma opens first flagship in New York

Italian luxury fashion retailer LuisaViaRoma has opened its first store in New York, and thus the first location also outside its home market. The flagship store will open its doors at 1 Bond Street in Manhattan, LuisaViaRoma announced on Monday.

The opening is part of the company's global expansion strategy, which aims to bridge the gap between physical and stationary retail. In addition to the New York location, the retailer operates a flagship store in Florence and an online shop of the same name.

"This chic, multi-brand fashion paradise is designed for our global customers who crave a personalised shopping experience," said LuisaViaRoma CEO Tommaso Andorlini. "While our digital platform will continue to offer world-class service 24/7, our New York flagship will serve the city's trendsetters with exclusive merchandise and unique experiences that are best enjoyed in person."

The 1,056 square metre retail space, spread over two floors, offers men's and women's collections from international brands such as Chloé, Maison Margiela, Jil Sander and Lanvin, as well as US-based brands such as Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler and Helmut Lang.

A range of certified vintage pieces are also available, while customers are further welcome to bring their own luxury items, for which they will receive a voucher from the retailer. Alongside clothing, a selection of books is offered by the New York bookstore Dashwood Books, which is located in the front part of the building.

For digital connectivity, touchscreens connected to the online shop are placed in the store, while additional services for VIP guests is located in a separate area with their own entrance. These customers can purchase selected couture pieces and high-quality jewellery on a bright pink, 206 square metre shopping floor.