LuisaViaRoma to open first international store in 2023

Luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma will open its first international store in New York next year.

The company, in addition to its flagship boutique, now has a global e-commerce business after starting out as a shop in Florence, Italy. The company is part of private equity firm Style Capital’s portfolio, which also operates Zimmermann and MSGM.

LuisaViaRoma is set to open a store on Manhattan’s Bond Street in the NoHo area. It will be the retailer’s second outpost after its first store opened in 1929.

Last year Style Capital acquired a 40 percent stake in LuisaViaRoma for 130 million euros. In 2020 the retail had revenue in the realm of 230 million euros. At the time of acquisition, Style Capital CEO Roberta Benaglia said the expansion of the retailer’s international footprint was amongst her key priorities.