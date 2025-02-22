Lululemon opens largest EMEA store in London

Canadian performance apparel, footwear, and accessories brand Lululemon has relocated its flagship store on London's Regent Street to a new space, a few doors down, doubling the size of its previous location.

The new store, which was previously occupied by American fashion brand Michael Kors, spans 8,923 square feet across two floors, making it Lululemon’s largest store in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The flagship has been designed to showcase the full scope of Lululemon, from its women’s and men’s clothing and accessories for yoga, running, and training, as well as its developing footwear and bag collection and lifestyle offerings.

Unique features include the largest assortment of menswear in the region, occupying the entire second floor, alongside the brand’s biggest-ever “pant wall” in Europe, displaying Luluemon’s range of leggings and trousers, led by its bestselling Align style, a water bottle personalisation station, and a staircase light feature, which changes tones depending on the time of day.

Sarah Clark, senior vice president of Lululemon EMEA, said in a statement: “We’re so excited to open the doors to our biggest store in EMEA. Regent Street is one of the most important shopping destinations in the world, and 11 years after opening our first store in London we’re delighted to welcome our community to our newest flagship store.

“With double the space of our previous location, our guests will be able to discover our all-gender offering for yoga, run, training, casual, localised product and more, across two incredible floors showcasing our latest beautiful store design.”

Lululemon, which is based in Vancouver, states that the UK is a key market for the brand with more than 20 of its 51 stores across EMEA being in the UK, including 11 in London. It is expected that the Regent Street store will become one of the brand’s highest-performing locations.

Clark added: “Lululemon has seen significant International growth in recent years - we have ambitions to quadruple International sales from 2021-2026 - and this London flagship store will be a must-visit destination for both our local and international guests at an exciting time in our EMEA expansion.”

As well as showcasing Lululemon’s extensive and growing product offering, the store has been designed to be a “hub for connection,” building on the brand’s previous 11 years of community building in London.

The opening week will feature a variety of activations, including a newsstand takeover where guests can enjoy special treats and grab a Lululemon newspaper, with all the details about the new store.

The newsstand will also host DJ sets and surprise performances from Lululemon ambassadors, including Phil Wizard, Olympic gold medallist in men’s breaking.

In addition, Lululemon will offer a series of community events, including an 8km running event in partnership with personalised running coach app Runna, which the retailer has recently launched a collaborative fitness collection with. There are also hosting movement sessions at The Vinyl Factory Soho on Saturday, March 1, followed by a disco-house dance party headlined by underground London DJs Don’t Fk With Disco.

