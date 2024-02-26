Lululemon to relocate and upsize in Covent Garden

Canadian athletic apparel brand Lululemon has announced it is relocating its Covent Garden store to a new, larger retail unit within The Yards development.

Set to open in summer 2024, Lululemon has secured a prominent 8,364 square foot corner unit on Long Acre, which will mark a 130 percent upsize from its current store.

The store will house the brand’s range of activewear products for activities including yoga, running and training across its womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories lines.

The Yards, which comprises St Martin's Courtyard, Mercer Walk and Old Brewer's Yard, has an extensive line-up of sportswear brands, including Pineapple, Snow+Rock and Runners Need, alongside premium fashion brands on Long Acre, such as Levi’s and Reiss.

On behalf of Longmartin Properties Ltd, a joint venture between Shaftesbury Capital and the Mercers’ Company, Abi Labbett, asset manager at CBRE, said in a statement: “Securing the relocation and significant upsize of Lululemon is a key moment for us and reaffirms The Yards as the destination of choice for leading international brands and debut concepts alike.

“We’re proud to be experiencing sustained demand and continued investment from the very best names, ones which share our community values, and we look forward to witnessing Lululemon’s continued success at The Yards, Covent Garden.”