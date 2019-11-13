Luxe women’s brand Kehiaa expands retail network

Luxury women’s wear brand Kehiaa increases its retail footprint with a number of international multi-brand boutiques in places like Hong Kong, Dubai, and Indonesia. Kehiaa has swiftly expanded online and offline retail presence and sped up pace this festive season. Its most recent launch was online on the multi-brand Indian fashion retailer Aza.

Last month, Kehiaa launched in Collage, Dubai showcasing its festive collection. The brand also launched at The Rack by Kachins in Dubai the same week. The brand also launched its winter/festive collection in Jakarta, Indonesia, at the multi-brand boutique La Rosh. And a collection was launched at the luxury boutique Sanskrit in Hong Kong.

Earlier in the festive season, Kehiaa also took part in the Dhoom Dham Wedding Show at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad. The brand also launched online on Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop earlier in the month. It soon plans to launch its website.