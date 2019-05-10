Luxxuberance to open 40 stores in India in three years

Luxxuberance a luxury concept store designed to create a dreamscape for shoppers aims to open 40 standalone stores across India in the next three years. Most of these stores, a mix of company-owned and franchise outlets, will open in leading metros and Tier I cities. They will be established in high street zones, premium retail hubs, and key airports. Luxxuberance opened its first flagship boutique in Mumbai in 2018 and currently has stores in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, New Delhi, and Guwahati. Luxxuberance, a multi-brand handbags and luxury accessories store from Brandzstorm India, offers major international brands like Kenneth Cole, Bebe, BCBG Max Azria, Elle, Juicy Couture, Steve Madden, Tonino Lamborghini, Furla, Pierre Cardin, Giordano, Superdry, Swiss Eagle and more. In the last six months, it has sold over 5000 handbags.

Brandzstorm is a privately owned company that specializes in manufacturing, sourcing, designing, distributing, marketing and selling premium watch brands, private label handbags and sunglasses along with other accessories through its retail chain of partners, through its wide network of department stores and direct- to-consumer through its e-commerce platforms. With an in-house dedicated team of design and merchandising, sourcing and production capabilities, Brandzstorm is a leading industry and category expert.