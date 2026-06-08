M&S to bring stores to the Philippines

British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has signed a new franchise agreement in the Philippines with PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAP), the Indonesia-based lifestyle retailer, to open stores in the region.

MAP has operated M&S’ franchise business for over 26 years, both in Indonesia and Vietnam, and will expand the British retailer across Southeast Asia into the Philippines, including adding its first store in Glorietta by the end of the year.

In a statement, M&S said the move was part of its strategy to work with “fewer, more strategic partners,” to support its ambitious growth plans in the region.

M&S has operated in the Philippines since 1984, and the new partnership with MAP covers fashion, home, beauty and food.

Mark Lemming, managing director of M&S International, said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with MAP into the Philippines. Having played a pivotal role in driving our growth in Indonesia, MAP’s deep local expertise gives us confidence as we accelerate our growth plans in Southeast Asia.

“We know there is strong demand for the M&S brand in the Philippines, and we’re excited to reopen our stores and online channels later this year.”

Sameer Prasad, chief executive of MAP Fashion, added: “Taking over the M&S business in the Philippines marks an important milestone for MAP Fashion and reflects our commitment to growing iconic global brands across Southeast Asia.

“The Philippines is an exciting and fast-growing market, and Manila is the ideal place to begin this next chapter for M&S. With its strong heritage, trusted quality, and timeless appeal, M&S continues to resonate with consumers across generations. We look forward to strengthening the brand’s presence in the market and delivering an elevated retail experience for Filipino customers.”