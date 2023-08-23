Macy's expands small-format store strategy

American department store chain Macy’s has announced four new small-format stores scheduled to open by autumn in the Northeast and Western regions of the US as part of its ongoing expansion strategy to give customers curated selections in a “fresh space with a new vibe”.

In 2020, Macy’s introduced the first iteration of its small-format stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Southlake and added two new locations in the Atlanta market in 2021. By the end of 2022, its small-format stores expanded further in Atlanta and opened new stores in St. Louis and Chicago, bringing the total to eight locations.

This week, Macy’s added a small-format store in Highland, Indiana, with plans to open in Boston and Las Vegas in September, followed by San Diego in November to capitalise on the small store opening momentum growing in the Midwest.

While the initial locations will continue to be known as Market by Macy's, the upcoming small-format stores will bear just the iconic Macy's nameplate.

Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy's, Inc., said in a statement: “We’re thrilled by the success of our small-format stores and ongoing geographic expansion with our inaugural move into the Northeast and Western region.

"As a growth vector for Macy’s, Inc., small-format stores offer a curated shopping experience celebrating discovery and convenience. These stores optimize our physical store footprint and bring us closer to existing and desired customers while encouraging more frequent visits.”

Macy’s launches first small-format stores in Northeast and Western Region Credits: Jean-Marc Giboux, AP Photography for Macy's

The small-format stores have been designed to offer an immersive shopping experience, providing both convenience and discovery within a 30,000 to 50,000 square feet box. Each is located in off-mall shopping centres and offers a curated assortment of Macy's fashion, beauty, luxury fragrances, and the latest trends. In addition, each of the stores also collaborates with local businesses to create pop-up shops and events that cater to customer preferences.

Highlights include the ‘Trend Pavilion,’ where a continuous flow of fashionable trends, must-haves, and new seasonal merchandise are showcased. These stores provide a range of categories, including men's, women's, and kids' fashion, beauty products, toys, luggage, and giftable items, from brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Levi's, and Calvin Klein, as well as Macy’s private brands, INC, Bar III, And Now This, and the latest addition, On 34th.

Macy’s smaller stores also feature elevated fitting rooms with larger spaces, lounge areas, full-length mirrors, and selfie moments to create “an inviting atmosphere”. The rooms also offer "styling carts" to help customers explore the latest trends from head to toe and to offer a seamless and personalised experience.

Customers can also enjoy all the benefits of the full-line Macy’s stores, including the 'At Your Service' desk, which helps with bill payments, returns, and exchanges, 'Buy Online Pickup In-store' and curbside options for items available on Macys.com.