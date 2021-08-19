Macy's to revive Toys"R"Us

Macy’s, Inc. has entered a partnership with WHP Global to relaunch Toys”R”Us. The new toy assortments will be available via macys.com/toysrus and in more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide rolling out in 2022.

“As a Toys”R”Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, in a statement. “Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together. Toys”R”Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”

Within Toys“R”Us shop-in-shops rolling out to more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022, customers will recognize the familiar mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe. Dedicated sections in the stores will be organized by age, interest, and category, with interactive experiences, activation centers and iconic elements throughout.

In a statement, Yehuda Shmidman, chairman & CEO of WHP Global and Toys“R”Us, said, “Our partnership with Macy’s marks the greatly anticipated return of Toys”R”Us in the U.S.A., and changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands together for consumers across the nation in a completely innovative way. We’re thrilled to be launching this new partnership together with Macy’s.”

In September 2017, Toys”R”Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., and in February 2018 their British operations entered administration. By the end of June 2018 all their U.S. and U.K. stores had completely closed. In May, their Australian arm entered administration and closed all their stores by August. Operations in other countries were sold to third parties, this putting an end to original Toys”R”Us era as many new it. Thanks to Macy’s, a Toys”R”Us for a new generation will live on.