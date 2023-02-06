Maëlys continues global expansion with Canada launch

Prestige body care brand Maëlys is expanding into Canada after announcing a retail partnership with beauty retailer Shoppers Drug Mart.

Maëlys, known for offering body care solutions that help firm, tighten, sculpt and shape, will be expanding into Canada as part of the ‘Thoughtful Choices at Shoppers Drug Mart’ platform, which offers a curated selection of quality, cruelty-free beauty products formulated without ingredients like parabens and phthalates.

Its products including the B-Tight Lift and Firm Booty Mask, B-Foxy Inner Thigh Firming Cream and the B-Flat Belly Firming Cream, will be available nationwide across Canada both in stores and online at Shoppers Drug Mart.

The expansion is part of Maëlys retail expansion plans and aims to complement its rapidly growing direct-to-consumer channel and follows the success of its nationwide retail launch in the US last year at Ulta Beauty.

Rom Ginzburg, chief executive at Maëlys, said in a statement: "Maëlys’ global expansion is moving full speed ahead with a launch at Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada, which will round out our retailer offering across all of North America.

“2022 marked a huge milestone for Maëlys with our entrance into one of the largest beauty retailers in the US. We are proving that the combination of a highly successful DTC channel coupled with a strategic retail partnership is a winning formula."