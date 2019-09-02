Mafatlal launches Mohinee, a new range of women’s fabrics

Mafatlal Industries has launched ‘Mohinee’ women’s wear fabrics. The company plans to launch a complete array of products comprising of dresses and blouse material fabrics under the brand. These fabrics will be sold through conventional two tier distribution network across India.

The company will focus on the environment friendliness and breathability of the fabrics for their sheer comfort and drapes. The product mix is developed to cater to requirements of premium and mid segments of the market. The company also plans to introduce a multi fiber concept comprising of several new generation fibers like modal, viscose, Tencel, linen, flax, bamberg, etc.

Mafatlal is recognised as a remarkable player in providing best quality apparel fabrics since 1905. The brand offers the widest range of high-quality fabrics with the OEKO-TEX Quality Certification, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001-2015 certifications, GOTS and OCS Certifications. The company has an integrated mill in Gujarat, which is equipped with the state-of-art technology. The unit caters to the standards of its international customers such as Marks & Spencers, Next, Jack & Jones, Zara, Talbots, Ann Taylor, etc.