Magda Butrym has opened first flagship store in Warsaw

Magda Butrym, the designer and founder behind her eponymous fashion label established in 2014, has unveiled her inaugural brick-and-mortar boutique in Warsaw. This opening not only celebrates a decade of international acclaim but also pays homage to the city that has long been a source of inspiration for the designer.

From its inception, Butrym envisioned her boutique as more than just a retail space and more as a hub where her designs intertwine with the soul of Warsaw. Nestled within a pre-war edifice on Foksal Street, renowned for its eclectic charm and neo-baroque embellishments, the boutique integrates with the historical tapestry of the city. The decision to set roots in this locale was informed by the vibrant history of Foksal Street, once home to a distinguished French-style city garden that enchanted Warsaw's aristocracy centuries ago.

In Butrym's own words, "The opening of the brand’s first boutique in such a unique form and place fulfills my dream of a space where one can engage all senses of the visitors and narrate my designs in a new, multidimensional way."

Eschewing traditional storefronts, the exterior is adorned with roses, a symbolic nod to the brand's identity. Crossing the threshold, a grand staircase, also adorned with floral motifs, sees Butrym infuse the space with a mix of historical elements and contemporary aesthetics in partnership with Swedish architectural firm Stamuli.

While many luxury retailers opt for minimalism, Butrym champions an aesthetic of femininity, evident in every facet of the boutique's design. Soft textures, rounded forms, and sensual details abound, creating an atmosphere of intimacy and allure. A bronze sculpture by Gino Bogoni, "Bacello," stands as a testament to feminine strength and sensuality, serving as the centerpiece of the boutique's interior.

The layout of the boutique is curated to enhance the customer experience. The first space showcases ready-to-wear garments and accessories from Butrym's latest collections. A focal point of this room is the plush "island" sofa, inviting patrons to linger and immerse themselves in the brand's world. The second room features a curated selection of shoes, jewelry, and vintage furniture pieces.