Magda Butrym to open first New York flagship ahead of NYFW runway debut

Magda Butrym is opening its first New York boutique, at 170 Mercer Street in SoHo, with a launch planned for early September. The opening coincides with the Polish luxury brand's first official appearance at New York Fashion Week, where it will stage a runway show on September 13.

Founded in Warsaw in 2014, Magda Butrym has built its identity around sculptural silhouettes, hand-finished details and recurring motifs like roses and crochet, drawing on Slavic heritage and Polish craftsmanship. The three-level Mercer Street space was designed by Stockholm-based studio Stamuli, with references to Polish craft traditions, vintage interiors and rose motifs carried through the architecture and materials. The brand describes the space as intended to function less like a conventional store and more as an immersive extension of its design world.

Magda Butrym to open store in NYC. Credits: Magda Butrym

The New York opening follows the brand's boutique in Warsaw and marks a further step in its international retail expansion. It also represents the brand's first NYFW presence after a decade of operating primarily through wholesale and showroom presentations in the U.S. market.

"New York has always had a special energy for me — direct, emotional, full of contrasts," said founder Magda Butrym in a statement. "Opening our first boutique here feels like a very personal milestone. It is not only about entering a new market, but about creating a place where women can experience the world of the brand in a more intimate way."

Magda Butrym Credits: Magda Butrym

The brand has cultivated a following in the U.S. in recent years through wholesale partnerships and celebrity styling. The Mercer Street flagship and runway debut give the label a direct retail and editorial foothold in the market for the first time, positioning New York as a growth priority alongside its existing European base.