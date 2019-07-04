Major Brands to expand retail, introduce new brands

Major Brands India is on an expansion spree, with new brand launches. The leading franchisee for premier international fashion brands represents several international lifestyle brand products in India and has introduced brands such as Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Charles & Keith, and Inglot, to name a few. The plan is to double retail network in four years. This will mean launching outlets in major cities and going into Tier II cities. It also plans to get into the gifting segment for which it is in discussions with corporates.

Currently, Major Brands has 160 standalone outlets for different brands. In addition, it is also present in several big retail outlets under the shop-in-shop model. Major Brands has a significant presence in Chennai. It sees Chennai as an upcoming city with a great mix of a cosmopolitan crowd, a growing market for beauty and essentials. Properties in Chennai like Express Avenue and VR Chennai attract the right audience and a metropolitan crowd. The next store opening is scheduled to happen in July at VR Chennai, post which the firm is to open an outlet in Pune, followed by more stores in Mumbai and Delhi. The company is also, in the near future, aiming at setting up a warehouse in south India.