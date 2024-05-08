Maksu opens debut London store

Contemporary womenswear brand Maksu has launched in the UK with its first flagship store in London and a dedicated online store.

Maksu’s debut UK store is located at 23 Bruton Street and spans more than 3,200 square feet across three floors, housing its ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear, as well as a café on the top floor.

Designed by Ciszak Dalmas Studio and Matteo Ferrari, the store takes inspiration from purity and minimal refinement, with ceramics, limestone, clay and natural light from the glazed roof taking centre stage. Complementing the store’s aesthetic is a selection of vintage furniture from the regions of Northern Spain, sourced in London to pay homage to the Mediterranean heritage intrinsic to the Maksu brand.

Maksu SS24 collection Credits: Maksu

Maksu has a strong presence in Europe and describes the launch into the UK and the opening of its Mayfair store as a “significant expansion” for the brand, introducing its Mediterranean-inspired contemporary collections to an international audience for the first time.

The brand offers an elevated take on bohemian style with relaxed, versatile pieces for the everyday wardrobe and occasion wear dressing, including printed dresses, co-ords, feminine tailoring and blouses, all crafted with fabrics sourced in Europe.

As part of its expansion, Maksu will launch four limited edition collections in the UK per year.