Malone Souliers launches e-commerce in China

Luxury British footwear label Malone Souliers has launched e-commerce in China with a WeChat store, which features a curated edit of both seasonal and core styles.

This marks the brand’s first ‘social commerce’ presence globally and is part of its renewed focus on the Chinese market.

The new e-commerce store embedded within China’s most popular social network allows users to click directly through from social media content to purchase featured items. The channel is fully localised for the Chinese market, from local currency support, purchasing options and integrated customer support.

Mary Alice Malone, founder and creative director of Malone Souliers said in a statement: "We are incredibly excited to launch our first e-commerce offering in China with WeChat. We felt that it was important to offer a seamless online shopping experience in this market and localise our offering to this very important customer base, who have been so supportive of our brand since inception.”

London-born footwear label Malone Souliers was founded in 2014 offering luxury shoes handmade in Italy for women and has become known for its signature strap detailing and vivacious colour palettes. In 2019, the brand added a men’s collection. The brand is sold in over 200 luxury retailers across 40 countries.