Mango doubles down on US with 20 new openings and new Manhattan flagship

Spanish fashion multinational Mango is upping its commitment to the US market, with a pledge to open around 20 new points of sale in the country in 2025. Through these openings, the company aims to end the year with around 65 stores across the US, highlighted by the impending launch of a new flagship store in Manhattan.

While present in the US since 2006, Mango only launched a decisive offensive in the region in May 2022 with the inauguration of a 23,000 square foot flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, and later revealed a region-specific strategic expansion plan. This roadmap has led to record-breaking revenue for the Spanish fashion house in recent years, exceeding the 2022 target of 40 company-owned stores in the US by the end of 2024.

After surpassing its growth objectives outlined in 2022, Mango announced new strategic objectives and a revised US roadmap towards the end of last year, which fell under the umbrella of the company’s new strategic plan, ‘Plan 4E’, covering 2024-2026. In the plan, it stated that while "the US is currently one of Mango's top five markets and its leading online market", by 2026, "the company expects the country to become one of the group's top three markets in terms of revenue."

Thus, Mango has committed to 20 new openings in 2025 as it looks to further establish its presence in the US market, adding new points of sale in the Sun Belt region and the Northeast. Specifically, Mango plans to enter Washington, Illinois, and Nevada, with stores in Bellevue Square in Bellevue (Washington), on Michigan Avenue in Chicago (Illinois), and in the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas (Nevada).

The company will also open its first stores in Connecticut, Arizona, Ohio, Oregon, and Louisiana, while reinforcing its operations in states where it already has a presence, such as California, with expansion in the San Francisco area, and Texas, with a store in the Houston Galleria.

Mango plots new flagship store in New York

Among the notable openings is that of a new flagship store Mango plans to open in Manhattan this year. Set in the heart of New York, at 1976 Broadway on the Upper West Side, the store will span 140,000 square feet of retail space, making it the largest Mango store in the city, where it houses three stores. The space will showcase the latest fashion offerings from its Woman, Man, and Kids lines, presented in a retail environment featuring the company's Mediterranean-inspired "New Med" store concept.

"We are thrilled to continue executing our expansion plans by increasing our presence in New York, one of the most important fashion destinations in the world," said Daniel López, director of expansion and franchises at Mango. "This opening reaffirms our deep commitment to the US market, a fundamental pillar in our global strategy," he added, noting the "positive reception of our differentiated value proposition by our US customers, a key market that is experiencing double-digit growth."