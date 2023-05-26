Mango increases its presence in the UK with new store openings

Mango is set to strengthen its presence in the United Kingdom with a strategic expansion plan encompassing the opening of thirteen new stores in 2023. Focusing primarily on major cities like Bristol, London, Manchester, and Leeds, Mango aims to penetrate the southern and central regions of the country. Notably, the expansion also marks the brand's debut in Brighton.

According to Daniel López, Mango's Director of Expansion and Franchises, the UK holds significant importance as a key market for the company's international growth. By establishing a presence in cities where it was previously absent and securing prime locations within some of the country's largest shopping centers, Mango aims to fortify its brand image and enhance its global position.

On Friday Mango unveiled its latest store at Westfield Stratford City, covering an area of 450 square meters. Earlier this year, the brand launched new retail stores in Solihull, Bristol, and Leeds. Looking ahead, Mango plans to unveil additional stores in locations such as Milton Keynes, Glasgow, and London during the latter half of the year.

The newly opened stores will feature the New Med store concept, inspired by the Mediterranean, which encapsulates the brand's look and feel. Emphasising sustainability and architectural integration, this design portrays the Mango store as a Mediterranean residence with distinct rooms with warm tones and a neutral aesthetic, complemented by the use of artisanal, sustainable and natural materials such as ceramic, wood, marble, grass and leather.