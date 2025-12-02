Mango opens fourth New York store in Upper West Side

Madrid – Mango continues to advance its determined growth and consolidation process in the US. The company has just added a new point of sale with the opening of a new “flagship store” in New York. This is the city where the Spanish fashion multinational started its American venture in 2007. Following this inauguration, the retailer now operates a total of four stores in the city.

Spanning approximately 1,300 square metres of retail space, the new Mango store in New York is located at 1976 Broadway. It sits in the heart of the exclusive Upper West Side neighbourhood. This area is characterised by its refined, cultured and commercial atmosphere. Mango has secured a particularly strategic location within the urban layout. The premises are situated a few hundred steps from Central Park and in the immediate vicinity of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. This complex houses the prestigious Juilliard School and the Metropolitan Opera House. Mango enters this environment to reinforce its presence in the US and New York. It aims to reach local customers and compete with direct rivals such as Zara. The Inditex group star chain operates a point of sale directly opposite the new Mango store.

Regarding the store specifics, it opens ready for the new Christmas shopping campaign. Announced by the fashion group management last February, the new “flagship store” will offer a curated selection of pieces from the Mango Woman, Man and Kids lines. The chain will market these proposals within the carefully designed atmosphere of its current Mediterranean-inspired “New Med” store concept. This design is distinguished by interiors with luminous, neutral tones built from enveloping and organic lines.

Mango store at 1976 Broadway, New York (US). Credits: Mango.

“We are delighted to continue executing our expansion plans by increasing our presence in New York, one of the most important fashion locations in the world,” says Daniel López, director of expansion and franchises at Mango, in a statement shared by the group management. “This opening reaffirms our deep commitment to the US market, a fundamental pillar of our global strategy. It also confirms the positive reception of our differential value proposition by our US customers, a key market that is experiencing double-digit growth.”

Reaching 65 stores and 1,200 employees in US by end of 2025

Following López’s assessment, this store opening is part of the sustained strategy Mango has maintained in its commitment to the US. The Spanish fashion firm started operations in this market towards the end of 2006. This was a prelude to an offensive that led to the opening of the first Mango store in the country in 2007, located in the sophisticated SoHo neighbourhood. This inauguration allowed the firm to establish direct contact with the American public. The fashion group management escalated this approach with the opening of its “flagship store” at 711 Fifth Avenue in New York in May 2022. Far from being just another store, it became one of the greatest dreams fulfilled during his lifetime by group founder Isak Andic. It also served as the starting point for the new offensive Mango launched in the country from then on.

As a result of this commitment to growth in the US, Mango set a goal to consolidate its presence in the country between 2022 and 2024. The aim was to reach a total of over 40 stores by the end of that period. This goal was achieved last year as planned. Simultaneously, the group presented its new strategic plan for 2024 to 2026. This new medium-term roadmap included a new phase of expansion for Mango in the US. Under these guidelines, the chain has continued and will continue to expand its presence in the North American country. Mango maintains the objective of closing 2025 with 65 company-owned stores in the country and over 1,200 employees. It also aims to position the US as one of its top three markets in terms of revenue by 2026. Its strategic New York stores are expected to play a decisive role in these goals. These include locations in SoHo at 561 Broadway; at the Hudson Yards shopping centre on 10th Avenue; at 711 Fifth Avenue; and this new “flagship store” at 1976 Broadway in the Upper West Side.

