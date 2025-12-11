Mango reaches 60 stores in the US with Chicago opening

Mango is accelerating its expansion and consolidation strategies in the US with the opening of its first store in the state of Illinois. The Spanish fashion multinational has entered a new region with the opening of a first store in the commercial and tourist heart of Chicago. This is the 60th store for the company founded by Isak Andic across the entire North American country.

Located at the foot of the exclusive Ritz-Carlton Residences building in Chicago, Mango's new and first store in "the Windy City" occupies a particularly strategic space in the urban landscape, in the heart of the city's "Magnificent Mile". Mango has landed on the notable stretch of Michigan Avenue, seeing the Spanish fashion multinational positioning its offering to compete against other global fashion operators and multinationals such as Zegna, Salvatore Ferragamo, Burberry, H&M and Nike.

This opening represents Mango's entry into Chicago with its first store in the entire state of Illinois. From a broader perspective, it also represents the latest strengthening of the company's retail network in the US, with its 60th store nationwide.

Mango store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Illinois (US). Credits: Mango.

"Expanding Mango's presence to a city like Chicago is an important achievement for the entire Mango team and reaffirms our deep commitment to our American customers," said Daniel López, director of expansion and franchises at Mango, in statements shared by the Spanish company's management. "Our location on Chicago's prestigious 'Magnificent Mile'," he added for context, "is proof of the warm reception our unique value proposition has received in the US," and "represents another strategic step to strengthen our presence across the country."

Menswear and womenswear collections

With approximately 1,000 square metres of retail space, the store houses and will offer local customers a wide selection of the latest collections from both Mango's Woman and Man lines. The brand will present this offering under the atmosphere and shopping experience it aims to provide customers through its "New Med" store concept. This Mediterranean-inspired model has been "modified" for this opening, fusing its main guidelines with the sensibilities and historical architectural and spatial characteristics of Chicago itself.

The city was the birthplace of the first skyscrapers, the ultimate examples of the "Chicago School" that established the foundations of the entire modern movement marking architectural development from the late 19th century until the emergence of postmodernism in the early 20th century, under the influence of figures such as Louis Sullivan and Frank Lloyd Wright.

Mango store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Illinois (US). Credits: Mango.

In response to this legacy, Mango has "adapted" its "New Med" concept, maintaining its layout as a typical "Mediterranean home", its commitment to warm and neutral tones, the enhancement of natural light from outside, and the use of "traditional" and "natural" materials such as wood, steel and ceramic finishes. At the same time, elements characteristic of local architecture and culture have been incorporated. These include the bricks covering some of the interior vertical walls of the store, whose presence draws from the large brick buildings that began to vertically alter the city's skyline. Textile artworks displayed on the walls of this store, inspired by the work of Eugene Masselink, are also featured.

Mango has thus incorporated its "New Med" concept into this Chicago store, "combining elements of local uniqueness". This process has resulted in the incorporation of "design motifs with a distinctive Chicago touch", whose presence gives "the store its own personality", while allowing the fashion brand to strengthen its "connection with the city without losing the brand's identity".

Notably, the "brick on the walls pays homage to Chicago's architectural legacy", with an arrangement that "evokes the characteristic masonry of Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic 'Prairie' style houses, creating a dialogue between local history and Mango's Mediterranean identity". These relationships are further enhanced by the "geometric wall textiles inspired by a design by Eugene Masselink, a disciple of Frank Lloyd Wright, reflecting the architect's principles of structure, rhythm, harmony and respect for nature".

65 stores in the US by end of 2025

The opening of this first Mango store in Chicago, and in the entire state of Illinois, follows the opening earlier this month of the Spanish fashion multinational's new, and fourth, store in New York. Both openings fall under the umbrella of the company's new growth roadmap for the US that Mango is executing as part of its 4E Strategic Plan for 2024 to 2026. The plan maintains the objective of closing 2025 with approximately 65 points of sale in the country, following the opening of around 20 new stores this year. The company is confident that this strengthening of its retail network will help advance towards Mango's goal of positioning the US market among its three main markets globally by 2026.