Mango to open 70 new stores in France by 2025

Fashion group Mango is strengthening its presence in France with the opening of a new retail concept store on Boulevard Haussmann in Paris, and a pledge to open more than 70 new stores over the next few years.

Mango states that France is a “strategic market” for the retail group and it is looking to increase its stores from the 223 it had at the end of 2021 to 300 by the end of 2025, with the refurbished Haussmann store marking the starting point for its expansion in the country.

To achieve its opening targets, Mango plans to open 20 stores in France this year, inlcuding 12 new company stores and franchises in various cities including Rheims, Colmar, Orange and Tours. The other eight will be new corners that will operate under agreements with major groups such as Galeries Lafayette in cities including Cannes, Lorient, Chambery and Lorient.

The expansion will continue from 2023 to 2025, with Mango aiming to open between 20 and 24 new stores every year, approximately two new stores per month.

In addition to the store openings, Mango is also looking to invest in the renewal of its store network over the next few years, starting with the 3.5 million euro investment in the refurbishment of the Haussmann store and two other large stores in the centre of Paris.

Mango reopens refurbished Paris flagship on Boulevard Haussmann

The reopening of its flagship on Boulevard Haussmann marks one of the largest stores in Mango’s portfolio and has undergone a complete refurbishment to make it the first store in France to feature its new Mediterranean-inspired concept, ‘New Med’, which has already been rolled out to other Mango flagship stores.

The 15,069 square foot store, located at 54 Boulevard Haussmann, receives more than 1.6 million visitors every year, and houses womenswear, menswear and kidswear.

The refurbishment has created a new shop window in the street, a modified cash desk and collections area within the store and a specific click and collect area for collecting and returning orders. Mango has also increased the size of the fitting rooms to make them more functional and added new services, such as three personal advisers to help customers choose garments. The store also offers the latest technologies and innovations, such as RFID, e-receipt and selling online stock from the physical store to enhance the retail experience for the customer.

César de Vicente, retail director at Mango, said in a statement: “Mango stores are a privileged meeting point between our brand and our customers. For this reason, we want to offer them a comprehensive and personalized experience to satisfy their needs at any moment, in any location and in any format, in order to increase their brand loyalty.”

The store will also feature Mango’s sustainable initiative, the ‘Committed Box’ where customers can deposit used clothing and footwear to give them a second life. The project is part of Mango’s move toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly business model and has plans to install these containers in all its stores in France over the next three years.

Mango refurbishes Parisian flagship with a low environmental impact

The architectural refurbishment project of the Haussmann store has reused up to 40 percent of materials from the original store to ensure a low environmental impact, including maintaining the height of the ceilings and the stairwell and repairing and restoring the ceilings, installations, staircases and lifts to give them a second life. In addition, this is the first Mango store in the world to have a ceiling made from recycled textiles, with a recycled polyester ceiling installed in the stockroom and staff rest and locker room area.