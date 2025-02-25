Mango to open first dedicated homeware store in April

Spanish fashion giant Mango has announced plans to open its first store dedicated to home decor in April. Located in Barcelona, the 400-square-metre flagship will be the first ‘Mango Home’ site, exclusively offering homeware products from the Mango brand.

Mango’s homeware concept was introduced in 2021 as part of a diversification strategy, a response to the challenges brought on by the pandemic at the time. Since then, the company has continued expanding and consolidating the development of the line, competing with rival fashion retailers like H&M and Zara, which also boast their own homeware divisions.

To date, efforts to boost Mango Home had focused largely on product diversification that had then been filtered out into Mango’s main flagship stores in key markets, as well as different online commerce platforms. This expansion continued into the beginning of 2025, when Mango revealed the launch of new household items for all rooms of the house, as well as a new line of home fragrances, lighting and children’s textiles.

Since its launch, Mango Home has continued to report outstanding performance, particularly in Europe and the US, prompting it to now explore a dedicated physical expansion through a standalone point of sale. The store will be located at 586 Avinguda Diagonal in Barcelona, with its inauguration marking a milestone in its efforts to develop an independent commercial network for Mango Home.

“This opening is a key step in the evolution of Mango Home,” said Nuria Font, director of the division, in a statement sent to FashionUnited. The main objective is for “customers to live the experience of designing their home,” and thus they can “appreciate the quality of our products” which “reflect their style and personality”.

“Our home is the place where we build memories,” Font pointed out, and based on this way of understanding the home “we want to help our customers create unique spaces, with pieces designed to excite and last over time”. Font concluded that the new store “is a reflection of our commitment to design, quality and craftsmanship”.