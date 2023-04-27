Mango: "We are working on a ‘passport’ that contains details about the traceability of a product"

Within the framework of the World Retail Congress, which brought together the main leaders of the retail sector in Barcelona to tackle the main challenges of this industry, Luis Casacuberta - General Manager of Mango Woman, Kids & Home today announced that Spanish multinational Mango is working on a type of 'passport' that will allow its customers to know the details as regards the traceability of its products.

Today's environmentally conscious and demanding consumer is constantly being bombarded by greenwashing and the corresponding marketing strategies which make it difficult for them to make decisions about what to buy.

"We want to be totally transparent", Mango’s Casacuberta stressed during his presentation in Barcelona.

The initiative potentially represents another step towards a textile industry that is less harmful to the planet and its inhabitants, and comes in the wake of the Spanish fashion multinational sharing the complete list of its suppliers on an international scale at the beginning of 2023.

"Sustainability has become one of the fundamental pillars of retail and for us as well". Fashion retailers' garments reach stores after a long and obscure supply chain that makes it difficult to know their real impact, and although in recent years progress has been made in terms of controlling these practices, there is currently no legislation that establishes the minimum standards for the use of sustainable practices.

There is currently no legislation that clearly establishes the limits in the definition of "sustainable branding" and this means that, although it is generally easy to distinguish between what is a sustainable practice and what is not, in the age of greenwashing, there is often a lack of nuances that make it difficult to make this distinction.

To move forward when it comes to sustainability, it is essential that brands get involved in finding answers to the demands of consumers and, of course, of the planet.

FashionUnited has asked Mango for more details about its ‘traceability passport’, about which the Spanish company has provided no details other than those mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES. Translation and editing from Spanish into English by Veerle Versteeg.