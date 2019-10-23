Manish Arora, Koovs team up second time for a new collection

Designer Manish Arora has collaborated with online fashion retailer Koovs for the second time and the collaborative collection launched on Koovs’ website this October. Manish Arora has created a brightly colored and gender-neutral collection for Koovs to bring his signature take on Indian culture to a wider audience through his collaboration with the high-street fashion retailer.

The collection caters to a millennial and gen-z audience and aims to translate Arora’s high fashion designs for the masses. The unisex range features tops, t-shirts, jeans, jumpsuits, sweatshirts, and pyjamas as well as accessories such as passport holders and footwear. Manish Arora’s eponymous brand is based in New Delhi and he has showcased his collections at Paris Fashion Week since 2007. The designer has collaborated with a number of international brands including Swatch, Nivea, Good Earth, Nespresso, and Swarovski among others.