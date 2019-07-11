Manyavar gets on board Kartik Aaryan as new brand ambassador

Kartik Aaryan has been signed up as the new brand ambassador for Manyavar. The star’s growing popularity has made him one of the top choices for advertisers. In a matter of time, this rising star has clinched endorsement deals with several top brands and now he has added one more renowned name. He will endorse Manyavar’s new range of men’s Indian wear outfits.

Manyavar caters to the debonair man who flaunts his desi avatar at weddings, parties and other special occasions. The clothing line has the latest wedding collections featuring its brand ambassador Virat Kohli. The collections consist of sherwanis, kurta sets, formal suits, Indo-western fusion wear, bandhgalas, jackets, kurtas, children’s ethnic and fusion wear. Manyavar, which came to the market in 1999, provides something for every celebration. Most products can be worn in more styles than one. A kurta can be worn on a patiala for a casual look or on a churidaar* with a dupatta or jacket if the occasion is more festive. Factors like dead stock lower than four per cent, unique merchandise ownership, no end of season sales contribute to a high conversion rate and in turn a high stock turnover. Strengths lie in single order deliveries. Products are designed keeping in mind the vast variety of festivals and occasions in the country.