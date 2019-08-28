Manyavar signs up Admitad as affiliate

Manyavar has signed on Admitad as affiliate partner. The tie-up is aimed at complementing Manyavar’s overall online marketing strategy and strengthening its pan-India online presence and consumer base. Admitad India will manage all affiliate duties and programs for the brand in the country.

Manyavar is a men’s ethnic wear brand. Admitad, a global affiliate network, enables advertisers to target prospective consumers through relevant content in a contextual, captive environment by creating their own affiliate programs without heavy upfront investments. It leverages proprietary technology to enable improved tracking codes, cross-device and cross-browser tracking, third-party tracking, ad performance analysis, product feed integration, and curbing fraudulent traffic. Combined with real-time performance analysis of various publisher associations, this allows brands to reduce the risk to their marketing spends while maximising return on investments.

Affiliate marketing is playing a vital role in driving digital marketing strategy for brands. Offline brands in India are now amplifying their business growth by leveraging e-commerce as a lucrative sales channel. Affiliate networks such as Admitad help brands reach out to this growing online audience through new-age publishers, across a host of platforms and formats. With the Indian e-commerce market currently estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 50 per cent, offline brands in the country have an extremely lucrative growth opportunity in the online space.