Marc Jacobs returns to London with new flagship on Regent Street

American fashion designer Marc Jacobs has returned to London with the opening of its largest boutique outside of the US on Regent Street.

The new 2,666 square foot flagship has been designed to be the “ultimate destination” to shop Marc Jacobs and offers the brand’s ready-to-wear, including the monogram collection first seen on the catwalk for autumn/winter 2021.

In addition, the store features Marc Jacobs’ full line of small leather goods, jewellery, footwear and signature bag styles, including ‘The Tote Bag,’ ‘The Snapshot’ and the new ‘J Marc Shoulder Bag’.

Image: Marc Jacobs

To celebrate the opening, Marc Jacobs has installed a custom-built photobooth wrapped in the brand’s monogram print, which will be free for a limited time to allow shoppers to take away a printed snapshot from their visit.

Marc Jacobs has also custom-wrapped a fleet of taxis and double-decker buses in its monogram print to celebrate its return to the city. They will take over the streets of London for four weeks.

Image: Marc Jacobs

The LVMH-owned brand closed its last London store on Mount Street in 2018 as part of a restructuring plan to rescue the label.

Image: Marc Jacobs

Image: Marc Jacobs

Image: Marc Jacobs

Image: Marc Jacobs

Image: Marc Jacobs