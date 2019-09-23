Marketing its brand, House of Pataudi launches a video series

House of Pataudi the ethnic wear brand, co-owned by Saif Ali Khan, Exceed Entertainment and Myntra, launched a new series of videos that establish a deep emotional connect with audiences from across regions and diverse cultural backgrounds. These are being launched through a new brand property called, ‘Stories of Love’ that captures real couples who have an interesting love story to narrate.

Shot in the form of episodes, the brand solicits ‘Myntra Insiders’ – members of Myntra Loyalty Program, from across the country, with an interesting love story and offers to capture their story through a video. Shot in and around the Kerala’s backwaters, the film opens by taking viewers through a nostalgic trip of the region at the height of monsoon. It accentuates mundane occurrences such as casting of the net by a fisherman, rainwater trickling down a roof and pouring hot tea into a traditional tea glass, with remarkable videography.

The first video, featuring the couple form Kerala also targets the Onam festival, which began on September 1, 2019. The brand will identify 6 unique love stories from across the country over the next one year, for creating such films.