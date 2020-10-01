Marketplace eBay launches Brand Outlet

Marketplace eBay has launched a dedicated ‘Brand Outlet’ fashion hub stocked with 150 popular designer brands, including Ted Baker, Calvin Klein and Michael Kors.

The move, which will offer designer brands up to 70 percent off, is in response to new research revealing that the UK is a nation of bargain loving shoppers, with nearly a third (32 percent) of Brits saying a bargain boosts their mood.

While over a third (36 percent) confirmed that a bargain lifted their spirits more than exercise, nearly 1 in 5 said it lifted their spirits more than a holiday and 25 percent even compared the feeling to eating chocolate.

The Brand Outlet, which also features brands including Office, Oliver Bonas, Hugo Boss and LK Bennett, has been designed to make it easier for shoppers to find a bargain, explained eBay.

Jemma Tadd, head of fashion at eBay, said in a statement: “We know that we’re a nation who love to shop thriftily which is why we’re thrilled to launch the new eBay Brand Outlet which has everything from Dolce and Gabbana to Dorothy Perkins.

“It is a dedicated fashion hub that allows UK shoppers to purchase from over 150 designer and high street brands at outlet prices of up to 70 percent off. To help reduce costs further and make shopping easier, customers can also take advantage of our free delivery.”

Further research also reveals that female respondents said that lockdown has led them to hunt for more bargains than ever.

When it comes to which items men and women are shopping for most, there are also some key differences. When looking for a bargain women (73 percent) search for clothes, 20 percent more than men (53 percent), however when it comes to gadgets, men (49 percent) search 12 percent more than women (37 percent) and only 15 percent of men look for a bargain on jewellery.