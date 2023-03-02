Marks & Spencer adds Crew Clothing to its ‘Brands at M&S’ platform

When Marks & Spencer launched its Brands at M&S platform, it was part of the group’s strategy to reposition its fashion offer as a relevant retail destination.

The latest brand added to its roster is Crew Clothing Company, which will see over 200 items from the brand’s collections available for purchasing online on M&S’s e-commerce website.

The range is split evenly between menswear and womenswear and the retailer said there is scope for childrenswear and its new golf collection to be added in the future.

David Butler, Crew Clothing chief executive, said: “Our partnership with British retail stalwart Marks & Spencer represents a significant opportunity for Crew Clothing to further increase its brand exposure and reach new customers. We are always looking for new ways to make shopping with Crew Clothing even more accessible and look forward to working with Marks & Spencer as we continue to grow.”

Richard Price, managing director of clothing & home at M&S, stated: “We’re repositioning for growth as a leading omnichannel retailer and Brands at M&S is a key part of our strategy. We’re delighted to welcome Crew Clothing to our Brands at M&S platform – which is now home to over 50 carefully curated partners.”

Other brands available on the M&S platform include Ted Baker, Superdry, Lyle & Scott and Musto. The introduction of third-party brand partners saw M&S report sales growth of its Clothing & Home division of 14 per cent in the first half of 2022, as sales more than doubled to 70 million pounds.

In the 2022 Christmas trading period M&S said its Clothing and Home categories delivered its highest market share in seven years.

M&S will report full year results on 24th May 2023.