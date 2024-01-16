Marsèll opens first flagship store in Milan

Italian footwear and accessories brand Marsèll has opened its first store in Milan.

The 4,300 square foot flagship at Via della Spiga 42 in Milan’s Quadrilatero della Moda fashion district opened to coincide with Milan Fashion Week Men’s and offers the brand’s full range of shoes and accessories.

The men’s and women’s collections are on street level alongside an additional gallery area for presenting collaborations and site-specific art projects. The basement level functions as a forum with a dual purpose: to display the Marsèll Gomme family and to host meetings, exhibitions and conferences.

Marsèll Milan flagship store Credits: Marsèll by Alessandro Saletta - DSL Studio

The design of the flagship is the result of eight months of “close collaboration” with Berlin design studio Lotto Studio to ensure the space was “open, modern, comfortable and solemn”.

Marco Cima, creative director and founder of Marsèll, said in a statement: “The space was conceived and developed by imagining the perfect Marsèll house, a place where everything that has always defined us merges into a perfect whole.

“This is an important moment. For the first time, we will enter into direct dialogue with the people who are interested in what we do.”

Founded in 2001 near Venice, in an area famous for the production of luxury footwear, Marsèll is known for its genderless, limited-edition leather products for everyday use.

Marsèll Milan flagship store Credits: Marsèll by Alessandro Saletta - DSL Studio