Masaba Gupta teams up with stylist Rhea Kapoor for trousseau collection

Designer Masaba Gupta has collaborated with stylist Rhea Kapoor for a 15-piece exclusive trousseau collection titled “The Chronicles of Femininity” which was launched in-store on November 30. The Chronicles of Femininity mixes Gupta’s modern take on traditional wear with Kapoor’s feminine aesthetic to create a collection of wedding-themed pieces featuring custom rose prints and pastel hues.

The collection is much more dainty than Gupta’s signature bold and whimsical printed fusion wear and was inspired in part by Gupta’s mother, actor Neena Gupta, and her costumes in the 1983 film ‘Mandi’. Its other inspirations include Dimple Kapadia, Parveen Babi, and Naomi Campbell in Galliano for Christian Dior.

House of Masaba is currently holding a pop-up shop in Amiraah, Kanpur, to launch its winter collection in the city from December 1 to 4. The pop-up features the brand’s latest occasion wear offerings for the winter wedding season.