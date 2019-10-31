Max Fashion expanding retail footprint, opens store in Pune

Max Fashion’s new store in Pune is spread over 11,700 sq. ft. It offers a wide range of fashion merchandise, spacious trial rooms, state-of-the-art digital interface and a more convenient billing process design, thus, ensuring a wholesome and effortless shopping experience for its customers.

Max Fashion is expanding its retail footprint across India. It has 25 stores in Bangalore and 36 for the Karnataka region. Max is looking to double its turnover in the next four years. New stores will be opened in Tier I and II cities. In the next four years, it would operate 400 stores in 120 cities. It invests around five crores to open a store, of which Rs 2.5 crores is on capex and the rest is working capital.

The value fast fashion brand was launched in the UAE in May 2004 and now has a presence in the Middle East, India, and Africa. The company is also evaluating omni channel retail and is currently piloting the endless aisle system by integrating its store inventory with warehouse inventory. If a particular size of dress is not at a particular store at the time, and is available at inventory, it would be delivered at the customer’s house the next day.