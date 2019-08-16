Max Fashion joins Amazon Fashion India to retail products

Beginning August 1, 2019, Max Fashion, India’s most loved value fashion brand for men, women and kids, is available on Amazon Fashion India platform. The Max store on Amazon Fashion has launched latest selection of seasonal fashion and trends from their autumn ’19 collection.

The launch of Max Fashion on Amazon Fashion in India is an attempt by the company to improve its consumer reach and base. The brand aims to provide highly stylized fashion at affordable prices across 100 per cent pin codes, thereby transforming how India shops for fashion. Max Fashion is India's most loved fashion brand for millennial and young families–because of its core focus on providing "Fast Fashion at amazingly low prices". To pursue its vision of democratising fashion, the brand always strives to make fashion accessible to maximum customers across India. Its partnership with Amazon Fashion will help it to make fashion more accessible to India.