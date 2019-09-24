Max Fashion joins NGOs to donate clothes for children

Max Fashion has partnered NGOs to run a clothing donation initiative. The brand will encourage customers to donate clothing which will be passed along to those who need it. For this initiative Max Fashion has collaborated with organisations including Hope Foundation, Rotary Club, and Voice of World.

Max Fashion has around 300 brick-and-mortar stores across India in over 100 cities. Max Fashion aims at having 500 stores by 2022. The Middle Eastern fashion business first entered India in 2006 and recently launched online in India with Amazon with over 5,000 styles. This will be a dedicated Max store on Amazon Fashion India. Max Fashion started its digital transformation journey 18 months ago and has crossed 13 million app downloads. Digital sales contribute to under five per cent of its revenue. The brand has launched an Onam collection, featuring occasion wear for the upcoming winter/festive season as well as casual ethnic day wear. Women’s ethnic wear include kurtas, saris, dupattas and tops, among other items. The brand hopes to sell 100 million units of apparel this fiscal and wants to be India’s first billion-dollar brand by 2022. The brand offers trendy products at affordable prices. Thirty percent of Max Fashion’s revenue accrues from Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.