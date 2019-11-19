Max Fashion plans more stores in the Northeast

Max Fashion has opened a store in Nagaland. The plan is to open four or five stores in the Northeast in around three months. Max Fashion now has 51 stores in India. The fashion retail chain was first established in 2004 in the Middle East, in Abu Dhabi. The year 2006 saw the India launch of the brand with its first store in Indore. The store offers apparel, footwear and accessories for the entire family - men, women and children. The company is also evaluating omni channel retail and is currently piloting the endless aisle system by integrating its store inventory with warehouse inventory. If a particular size of dress is not at a store, and is available at inventory, it would be delivered at the customer’s house the next day.

Max Fashion offers a wide range of the latest fashion merchandise, spacious trial rooms, state-of-the-art digital interface and a more convenient billing process design, thus, ensuring a wholesome and effortless shopping experience for its customers. Max Fashion is expanding its retail footprint across India. It has 25 stores in Bangalore and 36 for the Karnataka region. Max is looking to double its turnover in the next four years. New stores will be opened in Tier I and II cities.