Max Fashion targets having 500 stores by 2022

Max Fashion is looking to scale up retail and touch 500 store mark by 2022. Each of these stores will be spread over 10,000 sq ft to 14,000 sq ft. Right now there are some 300 stores in over Indian 100 cities. The brand hopes to sell 100 million units of apparel this fiscal and wants to be India’s first billion-dollar brand by 2022. The brand offers global trendy products at affordable prices. Thirty per cent of Max Fashion’s revenue accrues from Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. Max has an omni-channel model where the customer can look at the products offline at the store and buy online and vice versa. In case when the customer visits the store and their size is not available then they can place an order for the clothing online and get it delivered to their doorstep or collect from the store. Across the country and in all the metro markets Max is in the top three.

The brand will soon be on Amazon Fashion India with over 5,000 styles. This will be a dedicated Max store on Amazon Fashion India. Max Fashion started its digital transformation journey 18 months ago and has crossed 13 million app downloads. Digital sales contribute to under five per cent of its revenue.