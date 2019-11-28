Men’s denim brand Mufti to open 25 new stores this fiscal

Mufti will open 25 new stores before the end of the current fiscal. The men’s fashion and denim brand has been witnessing strong sales in Tier II and III towns, which has resulted in an 11 per cent growth in the first six months of this fiscal. Mufti expects 12 per cent annual growth this fiscal. The brand has witnessed remarkable growth in retail and e-commerce though this is not a brand that sells primarily online and balances its offline offerings with an online presence. Mufti was launched in 1998 and currently has a retail network of over 280 stores across the country. It plans to extend its presence to more than 500 locations in the coming year.

It now plans to include experiential marketing in its strategy which will help consumers experience the brand. Technology has helped Mufti improve consistency in manufacturing of garments. In addition to the manufacturing aspect, digital advances are certainly enhancing the brand’s connectivity with consumers. Costumers engage with Mufti on social media platforms. Technology helps collect, correlate and comprehend consumers’ buying patterns that have contributed towards the brand’s in-depth understanding of their needs and expectations. At the same time, this knowledge helps the brand deliver a curated and a more personalized experience to consumers.